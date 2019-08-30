Video of a lion eating grass surprises netizens, breaks a myth

A video that gone viral on the social media platform may have broken the belief- Lions never eat grass. A video that caught the attention of thousands of people wherein a lion is chewing green grass at Khambha forest area of Amreli district in Gujarat.

The lion ate green grass and then threw it out after chewing it for few seconds. The video made the netizens go crazy and write funny comments on social media platform Twitter about the video. A Twitterati wrote that he is forced to eat grass due adverse condition.