VIDEO: Nicholas McCaffrey Rides Autorickshaw To Delhi Office Taking Charge As Australian Deputy High Commissioner To India

Nicholas McCaffrey Viral Video |

New Delhi: Nicholas McCaffrey commenced his tenure as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, in style, by riding on an autorickshaw on Friday. McCaffrey has replaced Sarah Storey in the position and said that he looks forward to working under the leadership of Australian High Commissioner Philip Green in India.

WATCH VIDEO:

नमस्ते इंडिया 🙏| Terrific to start as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, replacing the irrepressible Sarah Storey. Look forward to working with #TeamAustralia in India, under the leadership of @AusHCIndia Philip Green. #autorickshaw 🛺@SenatorWong #dosti 🇦🇺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kkuZoPVgRm — Australian Deputy High Commissioner to India (@AusDHCIndia) December 29, 2023

"Namaste India! Terrific to start as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, replacing the irrepressible Sarah Storey. Look forward to working with #TeamAustralia in India, under the leadership of @AusHCIndia Philip Green," McCaffrey posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Australia-India relations

Earlier this month, Australian envoy Philip Green lauded the India-Australia relationship, and it is at the "highest point" in history.

#Highlights: The year saw a record number of 🇦🇺 ministerial visits to 🇮🇳, incl. by our Prime Minister @AlboMP, to support India's #G20Presidency. I was fortunate to visit several 🇮🇳 cities as part of the G20 program & deepen Australia’s engagement on the action orientated agenda. pic.twitter.com/MCLZQy5Nz4 — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) December 26, 2023

Affirming his dedication to advancing the partnership between the countries, he stressed on further propelling the relationship to new heights. "Our relationship is at the highest point in our history. But I'm not here to rest on laurels. I'm here to get more things done. I'm here to drive the relationship further and to drive it faster. That's what the Prime Minister told me to do when he sent me here," the envoy said.

Trade and commerce

Emphasizing India's paramount significance in their bilateral relations, he expressed his commitment to proactive engagement during his tenure. "On the economic front, our two-way trade has grown by more than 50 per cent in the last five years. And last year, we signed the landmark Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). This deal has provided the momentum for negotiations towards an even more ambitious goal: a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement or CECA," Green added.

India Australia Economic and Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) has come into force. It will provide duty-free access to Indian goods across different sectors in Australia benefitting Indian manufacturing industries. #IndAusECTA pic.twitter.com/reXS88rlXL — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 30, 2022

Notably, India and Australia have also implemented an economic cooperation and trade agreement (ECTA) and are now negotiating the expansion of its scope for the CECA. The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAusECTA) came into effect on December 29, 2022. The ECTA was signed on April 2, 2022, and ratified on November 21.