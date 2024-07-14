VIDEO: Monkeys Attack, Hit & Drag 5-Year-Old Boy Near Temple In UP's Mathura; Rescued

Monkeys Attack, Hit & Drag 5-Year-Old Boy Near Temple In UP's Mathura; Rescued | X

Mathura: A shocking incident of a monkey attack has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, where a five-year-old boy was attacked by a group of monkeys in broad daylight. The incident was caught on CCTV, and the video is circulating on social media. In the video, the innocent child can be seen trying to save himself while the monkeys attack him. The people present at the scene ran to rescue the child from the monkeys.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday (July 12) in Mathura's Vrindavan. The five-year-old boy, identified as Kishan, left his house for some work at the behest of his father, Gopal, a resident of the Madan Mohan Ghera area in Vrindavan. As soon as Kishan reached the stairs of the Madan Mohan Temple, the monkeys attacked him.

The child fell from the temple stairs during the attack. He got up and started running towards his house, but other monkeys on the streets attacked and pinned him down. The video shows around four monkeys pulling and trying to drag the child. The monkeys also hit and pushed him to the ground during the attack.

The video also shows a few women present at the scene during the attack, but they did not gather the courage to help the child. The monkeys continued to grab and hit the child for some time. Eventually, a few men came running to rescue the child. They shooed away the monkeys, who left the child and ran away. The child is seen quickly getting up and running towards his house after being rescued.

This incident has highlighted the need for measures to curb such human-animal encounters. Many children have become victims of such incidents, often being attacked by animals like monkeys and dogs. Earlier, two women narrowly escaped death when two bulls entered a shop while fighting in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. A video of that incident surfaced, showing the women being trampled by the animals inside the shop.