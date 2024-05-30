VIDEO: Leopard Jumps Over 10-Ft-Long Wall To Hunt Hen In Coimbatore Residential Area; Sparks Panic Among Locals

Leopard Jumps Over 10-Ft-Long Wall To Hunt Hen In Coimbatore | X

Coimbatore: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a leopard was caught on camera hunting a hen in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The leopard was spotted in a residential area in Coimbatore. There are reports that the incident of the leopard being spotted in the area has prompted the forest department to increase surveillance in the area. The leopard attacked the hen in the residential area on Thursday morning.

There are reports that the incident occurred in the early hours at around 5 AM on Wednesday (May 29) in Somayanur village in Coimbatore. The area has been identified as a human-animal conflict zone. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media, and it can be seen that the hen is sitting on the wall of a house which is about ten feet tall.

The leopard arrives slowly and spots the hen sitting on the high wall. The leopard then pounces on the hen which was sitting on the wall. However, the hen jumps to the other side and saves itself from the animal. The leopard then jumps towards the hen and catches it. The leopard is then seen in the video walking away with the hen in its mouth.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the locality. The locals have panicked after the CCTV footage of the incident has come to the fore. The locals claim that the leopard must have attacked the hen as it would have heard the bird clucking. Usually, hens cluck in the early hours of the morning, which would have attracted the hungry animal towards it after which the leopard attacked the hen and took it away.

Recently, another incident of a leopard attacking a man in a residential area came to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a leopard attacked a man who went for defecation in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday (May 29). The victim sustained serious injuries in the attack; however, he managed to save himself from the animal. He raised an alarm after which the people of the village arrived on the spot and chased the leopard away.