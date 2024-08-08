 Video: Italian Brand Introduces Dog Perfume, Goes Viral Among Pet Lovers
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: Italian Brand Introduces Dog Perfume, Goes Viral Among Pet Lovers

Video: Italian Brand Introduces Dog Perfume, Goes Viral Among Pet Lovers

Moving over the basics of grooming and personal care, a luxury brand from India recently introduced perfumes for pet dog.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Dog Perfume | Instagram

Do you love grooming your pet dog to make it look the best? Of course, every pet parent takes all the effort to keep their furry member of the family fit, fine, and perfect looking. While some might say dogs hate taking a shower, said nobody that they dislike grooming adorably. They rather enjoy the extra care one puts in to make them flaunt the best version of themselves. Moving over the basics of grooming and personal care, a luxury brand from Italy has introduced perfumes for pet dog. And, the product is going viral on social media.

Perfume for dogs, really? Yes, you read that. Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana gave the world a surprise by launching a perfume just for dogs who which to smell great. Fefé is the name of the perfume that is being described as "the new fragrance mist for dogs which is a tender blend of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood."

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
Read Also
'It's Raining...Cats & Dogs': Mumbai Police's Viral Post Is Not Just About Rains, Extends Care For...
article-image

The brand shared a series of posts on social media announcing their quirky launch designed for well-groomed pets. It was learned that the dog perfume was inspired by popular fashion designer Domenico Dolce’s dog Fefe. A video from the perfume's photoshoot captured Fefe and a few other doggos getting groomed and embracing the scent of Fefe perfume.

Netizens react

As the video surfaced online, it caught the attention of pet lovers and impressed them. They reacted to the dog perfume and said, "This is so adorable concept." Thousands of Instagram users expressed their love and appreciation for this perfume meant for dogs. Some even shared GIFs showing dogs happy to hear this news. Cat lovers, meanwhile, commented asking the brand if there's anything in store for cats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video...

Telangana Shocker: Stray Dog Suddenly Attacks 18-Month-Old Child In Karimnagar; Chilling Video...

Video: Italian Brand Introduces Dog Perfume, Goes Viral Among Pet Lovers

Video: Italian Brand Introduces Dog Perfume, Goes Viral Among Pet Lovers

VIDEO: 2 Pet Dogs Inside House Have Lucky Escape After Lithium-Ion Battery A Canine Was Chewing Into...

VIDEO: 2 Pet Dogs Inside House Have Lucky Escape After Lithium-Ion Battery A Canine Was Chewing Into...

'Your Mom's Turn To Die': 7-Year-Olds Hilarious Sympathy Card To Teacher Goes Viral!

'Your Mom's Turn To Die': 7-Year-Olds Hilarious Sympathy Card To Teacher Goes Viral!

'Shame On You': X Users Slam TV News Anchor For Insulting Remarks On Vinesh Phogat's Olympics...

'Shame On You': X Users Slam TV News Anchor For Insulting Remarks On Vinesh Phogat's Olympics...