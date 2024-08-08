Video: Italian Brand Introduces Dog Perfume, Goes Viral Among Pet Lovers

Dog Perfume | Instagram

Do you love grooming your pet dog to make it look the best? Of course, every pet parent takes all the effort to keep their furry member of the family fit, fine, and perfect looking. While some might say dogs hate taking a shower, said nobody that they dislike grooming adorably. They rather enjoy the extra care one puts in to make them flaunt the best version of themselves. Moving over the basics of grooming and personal care, a luxury brand from Italy has introduced perfumes for pet dog. And, the product is going viral on social media.

Perfume for dogs, really? Yes, you read that. Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana gave the world a surprise by launching a perfume just for dogs who which to smell great. Fefé is the name of the perfume that is being described as "the new fragrance mist for dogs which is a tender blend of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood."

The brand shared a series of posts on social media announcing their quirky launch designed for well-groomed pets. It was learned that the dog perfume was inspired by popular fashion designer Domenico Dolce’s dog Fefe. A video from the perfume's photoshoot captured Fefe and a few other doggos getting groomed and embracing the scent of Fefe perfume.

Netizens react

As the video surfaced online, it caught the attention of pet lovers and impressed them. They reacted to the dog perfume and said, "This is so adorable concept." Thousands of Instagram users expressed their love and appreciation for this perfume meant for dogs. Some even shared GIFs showing dogs happy to hear this news. Cat lovers, meanwhile, commented asking the brand if there's anything in store for cats.