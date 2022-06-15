e-Paper Get App

Video: Golden retriever roams among tigers; netizens impressed

The dog was roaming fearlessly among tigers

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: ANI

A viral video of a golden retriever roaming fearlessly among tigers will definitely help you unleash your courageous side while facing the odds in life.

Recently, an Instagram handle with 'Tiger Bigfan' shared a video in which a dog is seen walking in the midst of huge 6-7 tigers. Surprisingly, the tigers did not hurt the little dog and let him bark in front of him.

The video was captioned, "It's not easy for the dog mother to raise several tiger children". As soon as the video was posted, viewers chimed into the comment section and hailed the dog's bravery. One user wrote, "That dog helped raise those tigers and fed them with her milk. They are unlikely to hurt the dog. It's possible but unlikely".

Another user wrote, "The real tiger is only one here". A funny comment dropped by a user, "They really said "stop talking to my mom". The users bombarded the post with their quirky comments, "Great how the momdog immediately checks up on the the tigers that have a "moment" there in the middle. "Stop it Steven! Same for you Mindy! Don't give me that sas!"

