VIDEO: Drunk Girls Fight, Hurl Abuses At Each Other Outside Club In Lucknow's Palassio Mall | Twitter

Lucknow: A shocking video has emerged on social media which has tarnished the image of Lucknow as a civilised city. The video shows that intoxication, ruckus, obscenity and lawlessness is taking over the identity of the city which has been known for its culture and civilisation. The viral video shows few girls indulged in a brawl and can be heard using foul language against each other under the influence of alcohol outside a club in Lucknow's Phoenix Palassio Mall.

The video of the fight is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the girls are fighting with each other and hurling abuses at each other under the influence of liquor. They were seen creating chaos outside the club in late hours at night. There are reports that the party was organised late at night in the Palassio Mall in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

A fierce fight broke out

A fierce fight broke out between the girls in the party after which they reached in the lobby of the building and started thrashing each other. It can be seen in the video that the girl in a dress attacks another girl in the lobby and the other youth present on the spot try to separate them from each other and stop the fight. It can be seen in the video that the youth present on the spot are drunk.

Security personnel turn silent spectators

Few security personnel are also seen in the video who were seen standing quietly and turned themselves into mute spectators and do not take any action while the fight continued for a long time. The viral video spans over 2 minutes and it can be seen that a high-voltage drama unfolded during the party at Palassio Mall in Lucknow.

No police action yet

The reason for the fight is not ascertained yet, however, the brawl ended after some time and the party continued till late night. There are reports that the party was organised with the co-operation of the Excise and the Ansal Police Department. However, the case belongs to the Sushant Golf City Police Station in Palassio. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter so far.