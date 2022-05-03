Video: Cute moment between toddler and her grandpa goes viral

The bond between grandparents and grandchildren is very special. The memories and moments we make with them last a lifetime. A video of a grand daughter hugging his grandfather has gone viral and made everyone fall in love with their bond. People are loving the video because it reminds them of their grandparents and their own memories. The video was first shared on Instagram by the baby's mother, Maria Galati Hill.

This viral video showed a baby girl hugging his grandfather to express her gratitude for taking her to the Disney on Ice event, as shown in the video. Disney On Ice is a travelling performance that features ice skating to bring famous Disney characters and tales to reality. This video shows how happy the little girl was to see the event with her grandfather. All of this has made viewers emotional

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 05:25 PM IST