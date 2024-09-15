 VIDEO: Crocodile Enters Residential Area In Kanpur Village, Caught & Handed Over To Forest Department
Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Crocodile Enters Residential Area In Kanpur Village, Caught & Handed Over To Forest Department | X

Kanpur: Incidents of crocodiles entering residential areas are on the rise in several parts of the country. In a similar incident, a crocodile erupted in the residential area of a village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the villagers captured the massive reptile and tied it to with a rope and then handed it over to the forest department.

The crocodile was spotted in the morning in Sambharpur village near ISKCON Temple which falls under the Bithoor Police Station area. The villagers were alerted about the presence of the crocodile as the dogs started barking on spotting the reptile in the residential area of the village. The villagers gathered on the spot and they were terrified on noticing the dangerous crocodile in the vicinity. However, the villagers gathered courage and brought ropes to capture the crocodile.

The villagers tied the crocodile with a rope and informed the police about the reptile being found in the village. The police informed the forest department after the officials arrived in the village and rescued the crocodile. The video shows the villagers carrying the massive crocodile and loading it on a truck. The forest department officials reached the spot and rescued the crocodile and released it at a safer location. There are no reports of any of the villagers being attacked by the crocodile.

Luckily, the crocodile was spotted on time and a major incident of a possible crocodile attack was averted. The crocodile reportedly entered in the village from the Ganga River which flows nearby.

