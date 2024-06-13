Video: Couple Romantically Dance On Road To Enjoy Monsoon, Ask What's Stopping Others From Recreating It; Netizens Blame It On Traffic

The monsoon has arrived in parts of India and people who love the rainy weather are all set to enjoy it. While some are busy munching some pakodas with tea, others seem to be rain dancing to celebrate the rain. A video of a couple romantically grooving in the rain on a roadside has surfaced online, and is going viral on social media.

What’s stopping you from recreating this??😍 pic.twitter.com/N4Ru9utsgG — Mayurrrr (@themayurchouhan) June 7, 2024

It shows the couple enjoying the rainfall to the fullest and creating some romantic memories together. They seemed to be on a bike ride, which followed a rain dance. The couple parked their bike on the roadside and went grooving to feel special and cherish their love.

The video captured them happily dancing together by performing some of the popular dance steps. They performed steps resembling the salsa dance or a rock and roll style. The couple was undoubtedly fully into the moment as they enjoyed the lovely weather which called for some romance. As they danced on the street, they deeply looked into each other's eyes and smiled with affection.

Internet reacts

The clip was posted on X by a person named Mayur, who asked netizens what's stopping them from recreating such romantic scenes and going on an impromptu dance date on a rainy day. And his words attracted a series of reactions.

Netizens shared various reasons why they were unable to enjoy a dance night on a street and enjoy some romantic vibes. Most blamed the traffic, which made it nearly impossible for them to dance on the roadway. Some even suggested that they were single, which stopped them from recreating the couple's dance.