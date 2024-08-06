Video: Another Kalesh Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Shows Two Passengers Fighting Like 'A Dance Move'

There have been several instances of fights that broke out inside the coaches of the Delhi Metro and later went viral on social media. Another 'kalesh' or chaos from the public transport has surfaced online and it is claimed to have been reported from the national capital. It shows a youth fighting a male passenger holding his hands tightly and pushing him towards the seat and back.

Another fight from Delhi Metro

The video of the fight from the Delhi metro shows two people not thrashing or beating each other but pushing one another. They were seen clasping one another's hands and dragging them forcefully.

Video post surfaces on Reddit

A Reddit page named TotalKalesh posted the video of the Delhi Metro fight and captioned it to read "...Wake up another Delhi Metro Kalesh just dropped." The video opened by showing two people tightly holding each other's hands and fighting inside the coach as other passengers watched them. The reason behind the incident was unknown, but the action didn't fail to draw the attention of netizens.

Watch video below

Netizens disapprove fight, term it 'dance' instead

The dramatic fight footage concluded on a hilarious note and left people laughing. Ask why? The youth involved in the fight smiled and allegedly felt shy after the fighting poses no longer stayed aggressive and rather turned into a romantic "dance move." Netizens reacted to the clip and suggested the incident was more like a salsa dance went wrong than an angry fight. "That’s a dance move. Cute," Redditors commented.

Take a look at some hilarious comments

The video was posted online on August 5 and it has already gone viral on the social media platform. It has received more a hundred upvotes.

One of the replies to the video, read, "Ek moment ban gaya hum dono mein (They created a moment together)." Another wrote, "This is my fav genre of kalesh." Some even suggested that their next move should have been a "kiss." "As usual another (rainbow flag) in Delhi metro," people said while captioning the viral clip.