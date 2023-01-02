e-Paper Get App
Victoria Falls: Chilling videos showing tourists pose at Devil's Pool go viral for the risk factor; watch

In for some adventure? In case you fear water and concerned sports, these viral videos aren't for you. However, if you are looking to tour and experience thrilling moments in 2023, scroll below to get a glimpse of Devil's Pool (Victoria Falls)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Devil's Pool Victoria Falls | Twitter
A video showing a woman swimming closer to the edge of Devil’s Pool has surfaced on Twitter. Devil's Pool is on the Zambian side of Victoria Falls and it is located almost midway across the mile-wide waterfall, close to Livingstone Island. The video from there is not just gripping but also scary at the same time. Soon after the woman's video rolled out on the internet, other tourists who visited the spot and vibed in the chilling moment took to share their visuals in the reply section.

Watch viral video:

Apart from the amazing shots showing people pose from the picturesque location, an image showing the struggle of the cameraman has won respect and praise as well. The tweet that captured the behind-the-scene moment from the risky photoshoot also informed that the adventurous event is "well organised." However, a counter opinion was also shared on Twitter as a tweet suggested that the stunt had turned fatal.

Twitter

Check out some more visuals:

article-image
article-image

