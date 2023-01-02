Victoria Falls: Chilling videos showing tourists pose at Devil's Pool go viral for the risk factor; watch

Devil's Pool Victoria Falls | Twitter

A video showing a woman swimming closer to the edge of Devil’s Pool has surfaced on Twitter. Devil's Pool is on the Zambian side of Victoria Falls and it is located almost midway across the mile-wide waterfall, close to Livingstone Island. The video from there is not just gripping but also scary at the same time. Soon after the woman's video rolled out on the internet, other tourists who visited the spot and vibed in the chilling moment took to share their visuals in the reply section.

Watch viral video:

Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing (Devil's pool - Victoria falls ) pic.twitter.com/LwjOxoUrYF — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 30, 2022

Apart from the amazing shots showing people pose from the picturesque location, an image showing the struggle of the cameraman has won respect and praise as well. The tweet that captured the behind-the-scene moment from the risky photoshoot also informed that the adventurous event is "well organised." However, a counter opinion was also shared on Twitter as a tweet suggested that the stunt had turned fatal.

Twitter

Check out some more visuals:

I did this over the summer. It’s awesome! pic.twitter.com/aVuchMEu4H — Robert Crapsey (@RCrapsey) December 31, 2022

Devil's Pool Victoria Falls, sub-Saharan Africa--the Zambezi River, Zambia-Zimbabwe. — @DSShakespeare, Pal/He/Him/Kit Marlowe ⚛️⚕️🌊💙 (@dsshake) January 2, 2023

Amazing picture — Nemo (@implacableFoe) January 2, 2023

Well..it have to be expensive..you bet your life on that someone.. — Nadya AR (@nadyAmbyati) January 2, 2023