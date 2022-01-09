Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, S Jaishankar extend wishes on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

On January 9, the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is observed to strengthen the engagement of the Indian community overseas with the India government and reconnect them with their roots. It is celebrated to mark the contribution of the Indians living abroad in the development of the land of their ancestors.

The day was chosen to celebrate this occasion because of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, had returned to India from South Africa in 1915, on this day, and led the country's Freedom Struggle which changed the lives of Indians forever.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged non-resident Indians to redouble their efforts to contribute towards the growth of the country.

Extending greetings on the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoted Naidu, "On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, I urge our NRI brothers and sisters to redouble their efforts in contributing for the growth and development of our country and continue to act as cultural ambassadors of India. While complimenting them for their accomplishments, I convey my best wishes to them".

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres. At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and said that their achievements are a source of pride for us. "Greetings to the Indian Diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Your achievements are a source of pride for us," said S Jaishankar in a tweet on Sunday. "And our emotional bond grows from strength to strength," Jaishankar added.

Greetings to the Indian Diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Your achievements are a source of pride for us. And our emotional bond grows from strength to strength. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 9, 2022

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Greetings to all Non Resident Indians on #PravasiBharatiyaDivas. Let’s celebrate their achievements on this day. NRIs including from Rajasthan have been contributing immensely towards development of state & India. They have attained great heights abroad & brought glory to nation. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 9, 2022

Best wishes to all overseas Indians on this #PravasiBharatiyaDivas that commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa. We cherish your contributions to the nation.#PravasiBharatiyaDivas — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 9, 2022

@ Best wishes to all those Indians who live in foreign land but their hearts palpitate for Motherland on the day of #PravasiBharatiyaDivas !!!

Here #BharatStandsWithModi . pic.twitter.com/aGkHziFHaF — Samar Pratap Singh (@Spsingh_2021) January 9, 2022

The return of Mahatma Gandhi #OTD from South Africa is celebrated as #PravasiBharatiyaDivas (Non Resident Indian Days). Commemorative #stamps were issued on centenary in 2015 pic.twitter.com/bpIbANzcMr — kaustav rajpandit । কৌস্তভ রাজপণ্ডিত (@kaustavraj) January 9, 2022

Today Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Or NRI Day .



Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a celebratory day observed on 9 January by the Republic of India to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards the development of India. #PravasiBharatiyaDivas #NRIDay #sajaikumar pic.twitter.com/bN2IHL52XE — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) January 9, 2022

Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI Day)



East Indians at worship, Jamaica.

East Indian girls preparing rice.

Indian indentured labourers, Trinidad and Tobago. pic.twitter.com/ueKAFMdyoI — Dharma☭ (@Southie_Nomad) January 9, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:56 AM IST