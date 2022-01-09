e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, S Jaishankar extend wishes on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Representative Image

On January 9, the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is observed to strengthen the engagement of the Indian community overseas with the India government and reconnect them with their roots. It is celebrated to mark the contribution of the Indians living abroad in the development of the land of their ancestors.

The day was chosen to celebrate this occasion because of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, had returned to India from South Africa in 1915, on this day, and led the country's Freedom Struggle which changed the lives of Indians forever.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged non-resident Indians to redouble their efforts to contribute towards the growth of the country.

Extending greetings on the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoted Naidu, "On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, I urge our NRI brothers and sisters to redouble their efforts in contributing for the growth and development of our country and continue to act as cultural ambassadors of India. While complimenting them for their accomplishments, I convey my best wishes to them".

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres. At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and said that their achievements are a source of pride for us. "Greetings to the Indian Diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Your achievements are a source of pride for us," said S Jaishankar in a tweet on Sunday. "And our emotional bond grows from strength to strength," Jaishankar added.

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
