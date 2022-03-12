'Veg' Biryani exists? Engineers quit 9-5 job to set up food stall in Haryana

To the much debated thing of whether biryani holds a vegetarian version, Haryana based engineers opened a eatery to serve the delicacy to foodies.

Two engineers, identified as Rohit and Sachin, decided to set up a stall which goes by the name Engineer’s Veg Biryani. In a viral video, they have been featured, and the engineers turned chefs claim that their biryani is oil-free.

According to the video, the dish costs Rs 50 and Rs 70 for a half and full plate, respectively. Also, they serve it in different categories - special gravy veg biryani and achari veg biryani. They claim that this work keeps them happy and also pays them well.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:13 PM IST