Varanasi airport makes Covid announcements in Sanskrit; check Twitterati reaction

The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi has started making COVID-19 announcements in one of the world's oldest language - Sanskrit. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have started the initiative.
Hindi and English are used so far to make announcements at the airport. Sanskrit has been added as the third language.
The official Twitter account of Varanasi airport tweeted, "Now at Varanasi Airport, after English and Hindi, Covid norms are being announced in Sanskrit too. As soon as the passengers enter the airport, they will feel they have entered the hub of Sanskrit language."
The tweet created a lot of buzz online. Here is how Twitterati reacted.
Some users said that it is a great initiative while others said that language won't be of use as no one would understand it. Twitterati is divided on the decision. What do you think?
