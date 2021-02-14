Valentine's Day 2021: Mumbai Indians, RCB, Kings XI Punjab's adorable V-day posts will make your day

Love is in the air as the world celebrates Valentine's Day today, though this year seems to be an irregular one in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. But no virus can ever stop anyone to shower love on their partners. On quiet a sweet ocassion today, IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab took to Twitter to wish their fans as well as cricketers on social media.

MI shared a series of pictures of a few team members with their respective partners on the special day. The pictures includes Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic with their son Agastya. The couple got married in June 2020. The collection also included all rounder Kieron Pollard along with wife, it also featured Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary and Aditya Tare, all with their loved ones.