Valentine's Day 2021: Mumbai Indians, RCB, Kings XI Punjab's adorable V-day posts will make your day

Love is in the air as the world celebrates Valentine's Day today, though this year seems to be an irregular one in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. But no virus can ever stop anyone to shower love on their partners. On quiet a sweet ocassion today, IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab took to Twitter to wish their fans as well as cricketers on social media.
MI shared a series of pictures of a few team members with their respective partners on the special day. The pictures includes Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic with their son Agastya. The couple got married in June 2020. The collection also included all rounder Kieron Pollard along with wife, it also featured Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary and Aditya Tare, all with their loved ones.
To celebrate Rohit Sharma's century on Day 1 on the second day of the ongoing test series, MI in another post found Valentine's Day connection on the captain's brilliant achievement. On Twitter the franchise unveiled an interesting connection between some of Rohit's key achievements and wife Ritika's presence in the stadium. Mumbai Indians in 2020 won it's 5th Indian Premier League title, beating Delhi Capitals in the finals.
Royal Challenegers Bangalore cherished every kind of relation in their V-day post. "Bromance, friendships and self-love. Celebrating every kind of love this Valentine's Day with this one of a kind RCB album," they wrote in the post.
Kings XI Punjab on the other hand curated a picture series of their players with a Punjabi tagline. The franchise sharing the picture on Twitter wrote, "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi! Cricket bat and ball #HappyValentinesDay to all you Cricket Romantics (and tragics!).
Quiet quirckingly the taglines read, 'Nicky P de big hits' with a snap of Nicholas Pooran, another snap had Mohammad Shami with a tagline, 'Shami da clean bowled'.