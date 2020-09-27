'V-Rat': BJP's Tajinder Bagga goes on a Twitter spree to attack Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy have many on Twitter up in arms after stating that his earlier ultimatum to the party had been to test whether IT Cell chief Amit Malviya "financed fake ID tweets".

To give a bit of context, Swamy had recently accused the BJP IT Cell of using fake accounts to "make personal attacks" on him. While he didn't specify as to what kind of a campaign this was, in another tweet Swamy had said that "one Malaviya character is running riot with filth".

Despite these comments, however, when the BJP on Saturday announced an internal reshuffle, Malviya retained his post. And this, in turn, prompted a fresh tweet on the topic from Swamy.

"Now that Malaviya has been re-appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents (sic)," he told his 10 million followers.

After this tweet by Swami, BJP's Tajindar Bagga slammed the RS MP. Bagga took to Twitter and wrote, "Is this true u met Women Journalist in Oct 2014 and told her I will start Exposing PM @narendramodi after 6 Months.u didn't get chance tht time to implement ur agenda u r doing it now.We knw ur History,u ditched Atal ji for Sonia,whn u ddnt get anything you become Virat Hindu (sic)."