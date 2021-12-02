'Utter disrespect': Netizens slam West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over #NationalAnthem controversy; here's why

During a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, did not finish the National Anthem and sat down halfway through.

Banerjee's move was condemned by netizens, including some political leaders. A video clip of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee singing a "shortened version" of India's national anthem has gone viral on social media on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and many on social media have slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo for "insulting" the national anthem.

Sharing the video, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted: "Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestation of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it. Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?"

Have a look at the video here:

The CM's gesture did not go down well with netizens who later took to Twitter calling Mamata's actions disrespectful.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:10 PM IST