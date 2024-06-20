Uttarakhand: Influencer Goes Shirtless, Distributes Beer Cans In Haridwar's 'Dry Area'; Deletes Video & Apologies After Outrage

A video of an influencer named Ankur Choudhary went viral on social media on June 18, after the man posed and distributed beer cans in a sacred dry area. The incident surfaced from the Kankhal region in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Ankur shot and shared the video as part of his 30-day beer challenge.

"हरि के द्वार" यानि हरिद्वार जैसी पवित्र जगह पर बीयर बांटने वाले सोशल मीडिया इनफ्लूएंसर अंकुर चौधरी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया !!



Note : ये ड्राई एरिया है। इस क्षेत्र में मांस–मदिरा की बिक्री/प्रयोग वर्जित है। pic.twitter.com/8Vxtgpivw9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 20, 2024

Ankur was seen standing next to his BMW bike with a carton of beer cans. After posing shirtless with the alcoholic beverage, he distributed it for free. While he didn't really handover the cans to people, he dropped them behind the bushes and informed people about the location through his video.

Viral Video Draws Police Attention

As the video went viral, it drew police action. They reportedly arrested the influencer for carrying the beer into the dry area and supplying it to people there, violating the restrictions on the premises.

Deletes Video & Apologies After Outrage

It was learned that the influencer either removed or archived the controversial video from his Instagram profile, only letting people to come across day 2 and day 3 of his beer challenge.

On June 19, a day after the beer challenge Day 4 video was posted, he shot a reel to express sorry over the incident that took place at Haridwar. He claimed that he was unaware that the location in his last reel, Kankhal, was a dry place and didn't allow alcoholic products like beer. He reflected on the incident and apologised.

"I have a very big update for you all. I didn't upload any reel today because the last one resulted in a scene, which showed me with beer in Khankal. I was genuinely not aware that the place comes under dry zone. That reel is going very viral on social media, but I accept I committed a mistake," he said in Hindi on his Instagram story.

The influencer added, "I realise that I did something wrong and shouldn't have done this. With regard to whatever happened, unknowingly, and whoever saw that video, I am sorry from the bottom of my heart."