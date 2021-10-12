'Using horses at wedding ceremonies is abusive and cruel': PETA's 'Hinduphobic' tweet earns Twitterati's wrath

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is well-known for fighting against animal abuse. However, it is also well-known for making posts on social media that repeatedly irk netizens.

On Monday, PETA again made a post on Twitter that earned Twitterati's wrath. The post says that the use of ‘horses at wedding ceremonies is abusive and cruel,’ a long-held tradition in many Hindu and Sikh weddings.

In Hindu and Sikh weddings, the groom goes to the bride's house on a horse. It is an ancient custom that people have been following since ages. Needless to say, PETA'S new tweet didn't go well with the public and earned the animal rights organisation a lot of criticism. Many bashed the organisation for going against Hindu and Sikh customs. Others called PETA hypocrite for only criticising selected practices.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

It is noteworthy that this isn't the first time when PETA India has landed itself in trouble. Earlier, it shared a video asking people to switch to veganism to 'spice up things in the bedroom'. It's poster on National Boob Day also earned a lot of backlash on social media.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:35 AM IST