US restaurant lists dosa as ‘naked crepe’; internet stunned

Image credit: Google

The menu of a restaurant in the United States selling Indian food has stunned social media. They are talking about why the names of these Indian dishes were changed and high prices were charged by the restaurant. The food being displayed on the menu shows famous South Indian dishes like dosa, idli and sambhar vada.

Vada dipped in sambhar has been called as "Dunked Doughnut Delight" and the price of the same is $16.49. Dosa has been called as "Naked Crepe" while masala dosa has been called "Smashed Potato Crepe".

The description of the dish says, "Crisp rice batter crepe served with a lentil soup, a tangy tomato and classic coconut relish."

Users were surprised to see the price of the dishes. One user wrote, "Selling south Indian food for more than ₹ 1000 is a crime. I can legit get 2 dosas (crepes) for ₹ 80 anywhere in India. Charging $16 for something you can make for less than $2 (in USA) is mad, the profit margins would be insane tho".