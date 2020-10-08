US Presidential Polls 2020: Amid VP Debate, a fly has Twitter abuzz

The strangest things often catch netizens fancy. While hundreds watched the 2020 US Vice Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, others watched a fly perched atop the VP's head. And this was not a split second hindrance buzzing around while he spoke. The fly, according to one TV news reporter, sat on Pence's perfectly coiffed white hair for 2 minutes, 3 seconds.

And while one might be confused as to why a person would go back and count this, he was not alone. Unfortunately, the fly has become as much of a talking point in the aftermath of the debate as the remarks made by Harris and Pence.

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was quick to take up the viral topic, tweeting a picture of himself with a flyswatter. "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," he wrote adding the link to donate to his campaign.

The Team Joe Twitter handle also tweeted a picture of a swatter, with the words "truth over flies" written on it.