US Presidential Polls 2020: Amid VP Debate, a fly has Twitter abuzz

The strangest things often catch netizens fancy. While hundreds watched the 2020 US Vice Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, others watched a fly perched atop the VP's head. And this was not a split second hindrance buzzing around while he spoke. The fly, according to one TV news reporter, sat on Pence's perfectly coiffed white hair for 2 minutes, 3 seconds.
And while one might be confused as to why a person would go back and count this, he was not alone. Unfortunately, the fly has become as much of a talking point in the aftermath of the debate as the remarks made by Harris and Pence.
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was quick to take up the viral topic, tweeting a picture of himself with a flyswatter. "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," he wrote adding the link to donate to his campaign.
The Team Joe Twitter handle also tweeted a picture of a swatter, with the words "truth over flies" written on it.
While some had a hearty laugh over the incident, others recalled the time when a fly had landed on Hillary Clinton's head during 2016 Presidential debates. "That's not on your TV. It's on his head," explained MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
"The fly knows," tweeted author Stephen King.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)