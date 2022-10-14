US: Pakistan Finance Minister, his aide lose cool, abuse crowd for calling him 'chor' at Washington airport

Pakistan Finance Minister, his aide lose cool as they are welcomed by abusive crowd at Washington airport |

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who happily arrived at the Washington airport, was welcomed and greeted by an unidentified person by abusing and calling him ‘chor’ and now the video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows when Ishaq Dar reached the Washington airport, a man started walking towards him and started calling him a thief. Dar also replied to this and on the contrary started calling the person a ‘liar’. The minister, who looked visibly irked asked the people mocking him to shut up. Later, a person accompanying the minister got enraged and could be seen exchanging profanities with the hecklers.

Ishaq Dar arrived in the US to attend the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. Flood-hit and in debt Pakistan is attempting to reschedule bilateral debts with various countries.

Watch the viral video below: Please be advised that viewer discretion is needed and extremely strong language is used.

This is how the Finance Minister of Pakistan was welcomed in the U.S!!!! pic.twitter.com/2vnuc2OO74 — Sandy 🇮🇳(Sundeep) (@ssingapuri) October 13, 2022

This is, however, not the first time a Pakistani minister has been abused using swear words in public while travelling to other country or within the country. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan Information Minister, was heckled at a coffee shop in London last month.

Yet another incident was when Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia in April for the first time after becoming the Prime Minister, people started calling him thief.