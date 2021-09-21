US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants; images of agents using whips draws global condemnation

The US is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.

More than 320 migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on three flights Sunday, and Haiti said six flights were expected Tuesday. In all, US authorities moved to expel many of the more than 12,000 migrants camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.

Mexico also said it would deport Haitian migrants, and began busing them from Ciudad Acuña Sunday evening, according to Luis Angel Urraza, president of the local chamber of commerce. He said he saw the first two buses leave from in front of his restaurant with about 90 people aboard.

Mexico does not accept expelled Haitians or people of other nationalities outside of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

When the border was closed Sunday, the migrants initially found other ways to cross nearby until they were confronted by federal and state law enforcement. An Associated Press reporter saw Haitian immigrants still crossing the river into the US about 1.5 miles (2.4 km) east of the previous spot, but they were eventually stopped by Border Patrol agents on horseback and Texas law enforcement officials.

Agents yelled at the migrants who were crossing in the waist-deep river to get out of the water. The several hundred who had successfully crossed and were sitting along the river bank on the US side were ordered to the Del Rio camp.

"Go now," agents yelled. Mexican authorities in an airboat told others trying to cross to go back into Mexico.

Videos of agents hitting expelled migrants with whips went viral on social media earning condemnation from across the globe. THE USA has come under heavy criticism for the expulsion.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 06:01 PM IST