 UP Viral Video: Govt Employee Drinks Alcohol At Office, Caught On Camera
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUP Viral Video: Govt Employee Drinks Alcohol At Office, Caught On Camera

UP Viral Video: Govt Employee Drinks Alcohol At Office, Caught On Camera

The video of the official drinking alcohol on duty has gone viral on the internet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

A video of a government employee consuming alcohol in the office during duty hours is doing the rounds on social media. He was identified by local news media as one Kapoor Singh, an officer posted in the registry department of Swaizpur in Uttar Pradesh. He is said to be a habitual drinker, however, the behaviour being exhibited inside the official premises has raised concerns. WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Gujarat News: Cabinet Minister Raghavji Patel 'Accidentally' Drinks Alcohol During Tribal Rituals;...
article-image

In the video that has gone viral, we can see the employee holding a glass of drink in his hand. The incident was recorded from the government office around official files and documents placed on the desk. He was seen holding his phone in one hand and alcohol in another while talking to someone on the line. According to reports, the man consumed the liquor during his duty at the premises, however, the video failed to record the exact moment he drank it.

Similar news from the recent past

Last month, Punjab cops were seen consuming alcohol in the ambulance of Central Jail in Hoshiarpur. The uniform-clad cops were seated in the vehicle and drinking along with a prisoner. Taking cognisance of the matter, a departmental enquiry was initiated.

Read Also
Punjab Shocker: Cops Consume Alcohol In Ambulance Of Central Jail In Hoshiarpur; Video Goes Viral On...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Viral Video: Govt Employee Drinks Alcohol At Office, Caught On Camera

UP Viral Video: Govt Employee Drinks Alcohol At Office, Caught On Camera

Bengaluru News: Man Stabs 62-Year-Old With Knife In Malleshwaram After Presuming Him To Be Pet...

Bengaluru News: Man Stabs 62-Year-Old With Knife In Malleshwaram After Presuming Him To Be Pet...

WATCH: Man Proposes Lady Love In Mall, Video From Romantic Proposal Goes Viral

WATCH: Man Proposes Lady Love In Mall, Video From Romantic Proposal Goes Viral

Kaavaalaa Dance Trend: Video Of School Boys Grooving To Popular Song From 'Jailer' Goes Viral

Kaavaalaa Dance Trend: Video Of School Boys Grooving To Popular Song From 'Jailer' Goes Viral

When Is Onam 2023? Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Festival

When Is Onam 2023? Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Festival