UP Viral Video: Govt Employee Drinks Alcohol At Office, Caught On Camera

A video of a government employee consuming alcohol in the office during duty hours is doing the rounds on social media. He was identified by local news media as one Kapoor Singh, an officer posted in the registry department of Swaizpur in Uttar Pradesh. He is said to be a habitual drinker, however, the behaviour being exhibited inside the official premises has raised concerns. WATCH VIDEO

In the video that has gone viral, we can see the employee holding a glass of drink in his hand. The incident was recorded from the government office around official files and documents placed on the desk. He was seen holding his phone in one hand and alcohol in another while talking to someone on the line. According to reports, the man consumed the liquor during his duty at the premises, however, the video failed to record the exact moment he drank it.

Similar news from the recent past

Last month, Punjab cops were seen consuming alcohol in the ambulance of Central Jail in Hoshiarpur. The uniform-clad cops were seated in the vehicle and drinking along with a prisoner. Taking cognisance of the matter, a departmental enquiry was initiated.

