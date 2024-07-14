UP: Viral Video Claims Shahjahanpur Medical College Principal Carried By 4 Staffers To Avoid Getting Wet On Waterlogged Road; Know Truth Here

Uttar Pradesh: A video of a medical college principal in Shahjahanpur being carried on a stretcher by his colleagues to escape waterlogged roads is going viral on social media. It shows the principal of the educational institute, identified as Rajesh Kumar, being pulled out on a stretcher by four staffers allegedly to refrain him from getting his clothes wet in rain water.

The video is widely circulating on social media with the claim that Kumar wanted to escape the waterlogged street without wetting his pants, thus asking his staff members to pull him out a stretcher. While the staffers wet their pants to about a knee level, the principal managed to comfortably rest on the stretcher and travel the waterlogged path.

"To ensure that the pant does not get wet, the principal of the medical college came out sitting on a stretcher. Four employees were engaged to pull the stretcher," X users said while sharing the video forward.

Is the claim true? Here's what we know. Looking into the other side of the story, Kumar defended himself and said that the truth is he had a leg injury, which didn't allow him to manage walking through the waterlogged way.

Media reports quoted the principal as saying, "I have a leg injury and am also diabetic, due to which I am unable to walk." He further suggested that the staffers agreed on their will assist him to exit the college premises. "I spoke to my working staff members and they said they will take me out of the medical college on a stretcher," he said while quashing the viral claims of merely taking the stretcher to avoid getting his clothes wet.

From Friday, many districts of Uttar Pradesh have witnessed a massive rainfall. The severe weather also resulted in the flooding of National Highway 24 passing through the state's Shahjahanpur area. Army men reportedly carried out a rescue and relief operation in Shahjahanpur, noting the intensity of rainfall in the region.