 UP Video: Locals Hit Dog In Kanpur's Bamba Road After Complaint On Animal Biting Children Gets Ignored By Municipal Corporation
It was learned that the residents informed and complained about the dog menace in their region to the civic authorities, but to avail, resulting in them taking charge of the matter themselves.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image

Uttar Pradesh: Locals of Kanpur's Bamba road area took revenge on a dog which allegedly attacked children and posed a threat to them. They hit the dog with sticks, as seen in the CCTV footage from the spot, after their initial and ideal way of approaching the situation went unheard. It was learned that the residents informed and complained about the dog menace in their region to the civic authorities, but to avail, resulting in them taking charge of the matter themselves.

Alongside a video of the incident showing people beating the dog with sticks on the streets of Kanpur, a Facebook post notified that dog had bitten 2-3 kids in the locality.

According to the CCTV visuals, the incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday.

The post suggested that the residents brought the matter to the notice of the Municipal Corporation and complained about the dog biting children, but their concern was not addressed. "People made a complaint at Nagar Nigam, but the official body didn't pay heat to it," the post read in Hindi.

Following no action from the authorities, people went on the streets to allegedly safeguard their kids from the dog and its attacking nature.

The now-viral footage showed people attacking the animal and leaving it helpless on the road. The chilling video also captured bikers moving through the route unconcerned. Many two-wheelers passed by, but none halted to address the dog's condition.

While the video is being widely circulated online by animal welfare activists, the official body hasn't responded to the claims made in the Facebook post.

