Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri

Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage

A forest official in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri got trapped inside a tiger cage while demonstrating the procedure to trap the animal to other employees. The incident surfaced from the Maheshpur forest range where the man was locked inside the cage for nearly an hour.

In a video that surfaced online, the official was seen crying and struggling to exit the trap. After a series of failed attempts, the staff finally managed to rescue him out of the tiger cage. It reportedly took an hour-long of efforts to release the trapped employee outside the cage.

Watch video

Forest official enters a cage set to trap a tiger to demonstrate how it works… he then gets stuck inside and it takes hours for his colleagues to open up the cage ☠️ pic.twitter.com/TgDRE7OBk9 — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) September 3, 2024

As the video was shared online, it caught the attention of internet users who reacted to the incident and called it a "Successful demonstration" noting that the cage was tightly locked with no change of the animal's escape. People also reacted by saying that the cage was well built and the testing of the product was done well.

Wildlife terror

Recent news from the region highlighted on a fear situation there due to wild animals roaming around and attacking residents in the area and stray dogs. A farmer lost his life due to a tiger attack during late August, however, the tiger's location was attempted to be tracked to cage the animal. According to reports, wolves were also seen in an attack spree in the Lakhimpur district near Bahraich. Attacks on farmers, a cow and a dog were reported.