 Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri

Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri

In a video that surfaced online, the official was seen crying and struggling to exit the trap. After a series of failed attempts, the staff finally managed to rescue him out of the tiger cage. It reportedly took an hour-long of efforts to release the trapped employee outside the cage.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage | X

A forest official in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri got trapped inside a tiger cage while demonstrating the procedure to trap the animal to other employees. The incident surfaced from the Maheshpur forest range where the man was locked inside the cage for nearly an hour.

In a video that surfaced online, the official was seen crying and struggling to exit the trap. After a series of failed attempts, the staff finally managed to rescue him out of the tiger cage. It reportedly took an hour-long of efforts to release the trapped employee outside the cage.

Watch video

Read Also
Bahraich Wolf Attacks: 'Total Number Of People Injured Goes Up To 34,' Says Community Doctor Ashish...
article-image

As the video was shared online, it caught the attention of internet users who reacted to the incident and called it a "Successful demonstration" noting that the cage was tightly locked with no change of the animal's escape. People also reacted by saying that the cage was well built and the testing of the product was done well.

FPJ Shorts
Zomato Shares Rebound After GST Penalty Notice
Zomato Shares Rebound After GST Penalty Notice
Sion Hospital Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Dr Dere Lied To Authorities On Woman's Death After Running Over Her, Reveals Mumbai Police Chargesheet
Sion Hospital Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Dr Dere Lied To Authorities On Woman's Death After Running Over Her, Reveals Mumbai Police Chargesheet
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'

Wildlife terror

Recent news from the region highlighted on a fear situation there due to wild animals roaming around and attacking residents in the area and stray dogs. A farmer lost his life due to a tiger attack during late August, however, the tiger's location was attempted to be tracked to cage the animal. According to reports, wolves were also seen in an attack spree in the Lakhimpur district near Bahraich. Attacks on farmers, a cow and a dog were reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While...

Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While...

Japanese Guy Claims He Slept 30 Minutes A Day For Last 12 Years

Japanese Guy Claims He Slept 30 Minutes A Day For Last 12 Years

Cruel! Elderly Dairy Owner Brutally Beats Stray Dog With Stick On Road In UP's Moradabad; Case...

Cruel! Elderly Dairy Owner Brutally Beats Stray Dog With Stick On Road In UP's Moradabad; Case...

'First Say I Love You...': College Girl Students Thrash Shopkeeper For Misbehaving With Their Friend...

'First Say I Love You...': College Girl Students Thrash Shopkeeper For Misbehaving With Their Friend...

Viral VIDEO: Youth Wears Burqa To Meet Girlfriend In Moradabad, Caught & Beaten By Locals; Police...

Viral VIDEO: Youth Wears Burqa To Meet Girlfriend In Moradabad, Caught & Beaten By Locals; Police...