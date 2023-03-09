UP Shocker! Stray bull tramples 4-year-old child, condition critical; video of incident goes viral | Twitter video screengrab

Aligarh: In a shocking visual emerging from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a bull trampled a 4-year-old girl at Dhanipur Mandi in the Thana Gandhi Park area. The child is said to be in a critical condition at a hospital in the area.

In the video, the child can be seen standing in the middle of a road alone. The bull charges at the child for no reason, hits it with its horns and then goes on to sit on the child. A man comes running and drags the child out from beneath the bull. Another man on scooter helps this man carry the child away.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media

Efforts on to catch the stray bull

The incident has caused panic in the area as many stray bulls roam around freely. A municipal team reportedly reached the spot after the incident and efforts are on to catch the bull.