UP Principal arrested after video of a class 2 boy being dangled by his feet goes viral

Earlier, a disturbing photograph of a principal holding a little child by his leg and dangling him from the top floor of the school building went extensively viral on social media. This eventually led to the arrest of the headmaster of a school in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The instructor, Manoj Vishwakarma, also threatened the small child, Sonu Yadav, who was obviously crying with fear, by threatening to dismiss him unless he apologised for biting another student during a lunch break on Thursday when students from many classes were playing outside.

The young boy's father told NDTV that the headmaster's actions were "wrong," but that he acted out of "love" and that he had no problem with the treatment of his son.

“What the teacher did was wrong but guruji (the teacher) did out of love. That is why we don’t have any problem,” the father, Ranjit Yadav, said.

Manoj Vishwakarma, arrested and charged under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, told NDTV “his (Sonu’s) father had asked us to ‘correct’ him”.

“Sonu is very mischievous… he bites children, he also bites teachers. His father asked us to correct him. So, we tried to scare him. He was hung upside down from the upper floor for fear,” he said.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:40 PM IST