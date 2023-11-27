BIZARRE! Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill 'Milk' Flowing From Roadside Hand Pump; Video Goes Viral

UP News: Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill 'Milk' Flowing From Roadside Hand Pump; Video Goes Viral |

People from Morabadbad, Uttar Pradesh were stunned to see 'milk' coming out from a hand pump instead of water. When they used the pump, they witnessed a white-coloured liquid flowing from it, believing it to be milk and not mere water. Confused locals rushed to the government-installed hand pump on the roadside with containers such as bottles and bags to collect the liquid. WATCH VIDEO:

जैसे हर चमकती चीज सोना नहीं होती, वैसे सफ़ेद रंग केवल दूध का ही नहीं होता। मगर लोगों को कैसे समझाया जाए? मुरादाबाद की बिलारी तहसील में सरकारी हैंड पंप से सफेद पानी को लोगो ने दूध मान कर न केवल पिया बल्कि भर-भरकर साथ भी ले गए। pic.twitter.com/CSUPdezWNV — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) November 27, 2023

Bizarre incident surfaces from Bilari in UP

Water or milk? According to local media, it was white-coloured water that flowed out the water pump in the region. However, there's no clarification about what liquid gushed out from the pump, but it is evident that people believed it to be milk. Several people were seen filling their containers with the liquid which was freely available. The incident was reported from UP's Bilari area, earlier this November.

Video goes viral on social media

The video which has gone viral on social media started by showing the pump's opening and how a lot of liquid poured out from it. Both men and women were seen initially consuming the liquid considering it to be milk, followed by filling it in bottles and bags for further usage. People were happy about receiving 'milk' from the roadside pump which costed them not a single rupee. They gathered in huge numbers and the spot became one less than a busy and noisy marketplace.