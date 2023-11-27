 BIZARRE! Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill 'Milk' Flowing From Roadside Hand Pump; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBIZARRE! Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill 'Milk' Flowing From Roadside Hand Pump; Video Goes Viral

BIZARRE! Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill 'Milk' Flowing From Roadside Hand Pump; Video Goes Viral

Confused locals rushed to the government-installed hand pump with containers such as bottles and bags to collect the white liquid.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
UP News: Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill 'Milk' Flowing From Roadside Hand Pump; Video Goes Viral |

People from Morabadbad, Uttar Pradesh were stunned to see 'milk' coming out from a hand pump instead of water. When they used the pump, they witnessed a white-coloured liquid flowing from it, believing it to be milk and not mere water. Confused locals rushed to the government-installed hand pump on the roadside with containers such as bottles and bags to collect the liquid. WATCH VIDEO:

Bizarre incident surfaces from Bilari in UP

Water or milk? According to local media, it was white-coloured water that flowed out the water pump in the region. However, there's no clarification about what liquid gushed out from the pump, but it is evident that people believed it to be milk. Several people were seen filling their containers with the liquid which was freely available. The incident was reported from UP's Bilari area, earlier this November.

Video goes viral on social media

The video which has gone viral on social media started by showing the pump's opening and how a lot of liquid poured out from it. Both men and women were seen initially consuming the liquid considering it to be milk, followed by filling it in bottles and bags for further usage. People were happy about receiving 'milk' from the roadside pump which costed them not a single rupee. They gathered in huge numbers and the spot became one less than a busy and noisy marketplace.

Read Also
WATCH: Devotee gets stuck under elephant statue at Gujarat temple, video goes viral
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BIZARRE! Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill 'Milk' Flowing From Roadside Hand Pump; Video...

BIZARRE! Moradabad Locals Hold Bottles & Bags To Fill 'Milk' Flowing From Roadside Hand Pump; Video...

Viral Jasmeen Kaur, 'Looking Like A Wow' Woman, Now Has 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Viral Jasmeen Kaur, 'Looking Like A Wow' Woman, Now Has 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Kartik Purnima 2023: Devotees Mark Festival At Puri Jagannath Temple, Haridwar, Varanasi & Several...

Kartik Purnima 2023: Devotees Mark Festival At Puri Jagannath Temple, Haridwar, Varanasi & Several...

6 Life-Changing Quotes By Prominent Leaders You May Share On World Compassion Day

6 Life-Changing Quotes By Prominent Leaders You May Share On World Compassion Day

Viral Video: From Terrace To Flooring, Groom Flaunts His Long Money Garland Made Up Of ₹500 Notes...

Viral Video: From Terrace To Flooring, Groom Flaunts His Long Money Garland Made Up Of ₹500 Notes...