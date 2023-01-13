UP: Land dispute turns ugly in Budaun, men seeing smashing each other with bricks; video goes viral

UP viral video | Twitter

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): Several men from the Bisauli area of Uttar Pradesh were seen fighting over an alleged land dispute, and the video from the incident has gone viral on social media. The video which is being shared on Twitter by multiple media outlets, journalists as well as locals, shows the Budaun-based dispute turning ugly with men involving into a dramatic fight. After the footage went viral, the police took the concerned miscreants into custody. WATCH:

प्रकरण के संबंध में स्थानीय थाना पुलिस द्वारा शान्ति व्यवस्था के दृष्टिगत उभय पक्षो को हिरासत में लेकर निरोद्धात्मक कार्यवाही की गयी । — Budaun Police (@budaunpolice) January 13, 2023

In the video, we can see men pushing each other into a constructed pit that is filled with bricks. Meanwhile, the footage also captures a few men picking those bricks to smash one another.

In another case of land dispute from UP, Bareilly saw people being killed during a fight that involved gunshots. According to reports, three persons lost their lives during the opened fire between two groups.