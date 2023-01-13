e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUP: Land dispute turns ugly in Budaun, men seeing smashing each other with bricks; video goes viral

UP: Land dispute turns ugly in Budaun, men seeing smashing each other with bricks; video goes viral

The video from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun shows a dramatic fight between men. After the footage went viral, the police took the concerned miscreants into custody.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
UP viral video | Twitter
Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): Several men from the Bisauli area of Uttar Pradesh were seen fighting over an alleged land dispute, and the video from the incident has gone viral on social media. The video which is being shared on Twitter by multiple media outlets, journalists as well as locals, shows the Budaun-based dispute turning ugly with men involving into a dramatic fight. After the footage went viral, the police took the concerned miscreants into custody. WATCH:

In the video, we can see men pushing each other into a constructed pit that is filled with bricks. Meanwhile, the footage also captures a few men picking those bricks to smash one another.

In another case of land dispute from UP, Bareilly saw people being killed during a fight that involved gunshots. According to reports, three persons lost their lives during the opened fire between two groups.

