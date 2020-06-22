UnsubscribeTSeries trends on Twitter after Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar in new video

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many from the industry took to social media and pointed out the cruel nature of the movie business. Singer Sonu Nigam was one among them. Without taking any names, he alleged that the music industry is run like the mafia. Now, in a new video on Instagram, with his no-holds-barred approach, Nigam came down heavily on T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar. "Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante," he captioned the video.
In the video, Sonu Nigam warned Bhushan Kumar and said "tune galat admi se panga le liya." "Bhushan Kumar, ab toh tera naam lena hi padega mujhe. Aur ab tu tu ke layak hai. Tune galat admi se panga le liya (Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And now, you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person)," he said.
"Tu bhul gaya woh time jab tu mere ghar pe aakeÂ. 'bhai bhai meri album kar do. Bhai 'Deewana' kar do. Bhai, Smita Thackeray se milwa do, Bal Thackeray se milwa do. Abu Salem se bacha lo. Abu Salem galiyaan de raha hai'... yaad hai na? Yaad hai ki nahi yeh sab cheezein? Main tujhe keh raha hoon mere muh mat lagna ab tu bas. (Do you remember the time when you used to come to my home requesting meÂ. 'brother record an album for me. Brother, record Deewana for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me'Â. do you remember? Don't mess with me, I am warning you)."
"Marina Cover yaad hai na? Woh kyon boli, woh kyon back out kiya yeh mujhe nahi pata. Media ko pata hai mafia kis tarah function karta hai. Uska video mere paas padha hai. Ab agar tune mere se panga liya, toh woh video main apni YouTube channel mein dal dunga. Samjha? Mere mooh mat lagna (Do you remember Marina Cover? I don't know no why they spoke and why they backed out, but media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don't mess with me)," he said.
After the singer's video went viral, #UnsubscribeTSeries started trending on Twitter. "Sonu Nigam speaks openly on @itsBhushanKumar and levels several charges against him #UnsubscribeTSeries. We Support Sonu Nigam," a Twitter user said. "Sonu Nigam speaks openly about TSeries @itsBhushanKumar it feels great now slowly and steadily lot of them are opening up about this industry," said another Twitter user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
(With IANS inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)