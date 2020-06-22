UnsubscribeTSeries trends on Twitter after Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar in new video

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many from the industry took to social media and pointed out the cruel nature of the movie business. Singer Sonu Nigam was one among them. Without taking any names, he alleged that the music industry is run like the mafia. Now, in a new video on Instagram, with his no-holds-barred approach, Nigam came down heavily on T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar. "Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante," he captioned the video.

In the video, Sonu Nigam warned Bhushan Kumar and said "tune galat admi se panga le liya." "Bhushan Kumar, ab toh tera naam lena hi padega mujhe. Aur ab tu tu ke layak hai. Tune galat admi se panga le liya (Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And now, you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person)," he said.

"Tu bhul gaya woh time jab tu mere ghar pe aakeÂ. 'bhai bhai meri album kar do. Bhai 'Deewana' kar do. Bhai, Smita Thackeray se milwa do, Bal Thackeray se milwa do. Abu Salem se bacha lo. Abu Salem galiyaan de raha hai'... yaad hai na? Yaad hai ki nahi yeh sab cheezein? Main tujhe keh raha hoon mere muh mat lagna ab tu bas. (Do you remember the time when you used to come to my home requesting meÂ. 'brother record an album for me. Brother, record Deewana for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me'Â. do you remember? Don't mess with me, I am warning you)."