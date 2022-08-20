Unpopular opinion? Twitterati say 'Indian street food is ruined by mayonnaise and cheese'

Food viral video | Instagram

How about a meal including cheese vadapav, mayo golgappa, chocolate samosa, garlic icecream and more? Not gibberish or unreal, such food products do exist. Some street vendors, on the name of trying something new, had tried preparing these bizarre food fusions. However, the weird recipes were hated for its absurdity and faced criticism on social media.

In case you can't remember the bizarre food combos that surfaced on the internet in the past, here's a quick recap to tickle your memory.

Cheese panipuri

Mayonnaise Samosa pav

Want to check out more videos? Okay, we could hear your loud "no" scream and care towards the OG factor in street food. A viral tweet has created buzz for its opinion that most street vendors have began experimenting with mayonnaise and cheese to desi dishes. Twitterati expressed their disgust over the innovative food fusions which made the eatables lose their favour and nutrition value.

Questioning whether the statement were an unpopular opinion, a netizen tweeted, "(Unpopular?) opinion: Indian street food scene is being ruined by excessive mayo and shredded cheese. They just destroy the actual flavours. Indian food is good enough already without being drowned in mayo/cheese." However, the reply section flooded with reactions suggesting in sync and making it a "popular" say.

Check tweets and some reactions, right here:

(Unpopular?) opinion: Indian street food scene is being ruined by excessive mayo and shredded cheese. They just destroy the actual flavours. Indian food is good enough already without being drowned in mayo/cheese. — Balsher Singh Sidhu (@balsher_sidhu) August 16, 2022

Truly. one of the reason I don’t like street anymore specially few old joints. — Elie (@morebayleaf) August 16, 2022

Finally somebody who spoke my thoughts — Raghav Thakar (@RT20022210) August 16, 2022

Totally agree with what you’ve said — Aniruddh (@GodMustBeCrazzy) August 16, 2022

Nope. Cheese Panipuri has arrived. — Adv. Aditya Lele (@Lele_Speaks_) August 16, 2022

Its not unpopular

Excessive mayo,cheese,butter and chocolate in everything — Richa Bharti (@bharti_richa) August 16, 2022

That can't be unpopular opinion — FreeMusketeer (@FreeMusketeerr) August 16, 2022

