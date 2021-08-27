'Unmarried couples not allowed': Hyderabad park banner removed after netizens' outrage

The municipal authorities in Hyderabad on Thursday removed a banner from a park after alleged moral policing sparked an outrage over social media.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action after netizens slammed the authorities for imposing restrictions on the entry of unmarried couples into Indira Park.

"Unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park" reads the banner which was tied at the entrance.

Indira Park near Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city is one of the known hangout spots for couples.

Officials responsible for the upkeep of the park put up the banner after some couples were caught indulging in indecent acts and complaints by some local residents.

The restriction, however, evoked sharp criticism from many on social media platforms with netizens questioning the moral policing and demanding immediate action by the authorities.

GHMC zonal commissioner of Secunderabad Zone tweeted that the banner has been removed.

"Inconvenience regretted. Informed local police to keep vigil by regular visits to maintain serene atmosphere in the park," the commissioner wrote.

The official's tweet came in response to a series of tweets slamming GHMC for moral policing. Some Twitter users voiced concern that the city is becoming hostile to couples.

Here's what the public is saying about the banner.

With inputs from IANS.



Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 04:54 PM IST