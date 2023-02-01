Union Budget 2023: 'Chuna laga diya' say netizens on the new Income-Tax regime

Union Budget 2023 came as a major relief for middle-class taxpayers. During the Budget Session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed raising the rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh in Parliament.

But there is a catch; this rebate limit of Rs 7 lakh is for the new income tax regime. There is no benefit if you were availing of the old tax regime.

Ever since the new was out regarding the confusion between the new tax regime and the old tax regime, the memefest has begun on social media.

Here are some memes from Twitter.

New tax regime : No income tax on income of 7 Lakhs.



Old tax regime : No tax on income of 5 Lakhs + 1.5 Lakhs under 80C + 50K on NPS = 7 Lakhs 😭#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/vB5AlXYKak — Ari (@wolfgang598) February 1, 2023

Old tax regime : No tax on income of 5 Lakhs + 1.5 Lakhs under 80C + 50K on NPS = 7 Lakhs



New tax regime : No income tax on income of 7 Lakhs. ( Budget 2023 )



Middle class:- 🥺@nsitharaman @Urvashipflnews pic.twitter.com/VnBU5mAM0G — Pfl News (@PflNews1) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile every taxpayer when they realised that new Tax slabs are for New regime #incometax #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/K87vIFbXo5 — Shobhit Navlakha (@NavlakhaShobhit) February 1, 2023

1. No income tax upto Rs 7 Lakhs

2. In new regime #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/ebi3yWhw5e — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 1, 2023

People who waited for old tax regime increase in limits#incometax pic.twitter.com/s9ut8RkF8c — Raj Sundar (@RajSundar95) February 1, 2023

Those who fall under the old tax regime right know after #Budget2023 #incometax pic.twitter.com/5jUOPgR0oX — Pratiek Pingale (@Pratik_kingleo) February 1, 2023

Old Income New Income

Tax regime tax regime pic.twitter.com/NHi5TRVKQx — 2.0 𝓐 rundhati...🖋️🧨 (@Polytikles) February 1, 2023

New tax regime : No tax on income of 7 Lacs. Middle class right now☺️

Old tax regime : No tax on income of 5 Lakhs + 1.5 Lakhs under 80 C + 50K on NPS = 7 Lacs. #incometax #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/uWz4yF7Gar — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) February 1, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)