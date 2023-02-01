e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUnion Budget 2023: 'Chuna laga diya' say netizens on the new Income-Tax regime

Union Budget 2023: 'Chuna laga diya' say netizens on the new Income-Tax regime

The revised tax slabs under the new Income-Tax regime has prompted a lot of reactions from Twitter users.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Union Budget 2023 came as a major relief for middle-class taxpayers. During the Budget Session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed raising the rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh in Parliament.

But there is a catch; this rebate limit of Rs 7 lakh is for the new income tax regime. There is no benefit if you were availing of the old tax regime.

Ever since the new was out regarding the confusion between the new tax regime and the old tax regime, the memefest has begun on social media.

Here are some memes from Twitter.

Read Also
'Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui': Internet reacts to Income Tax slab change in Budget 2023
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Students who arrived late for examination climb the college gate to enter, video from Kisan...

Bihar: Students who arrived late for examination climb the college gate to enter, video from Kisan...

Union Budget 2023: 'Chuna laga diya' say netizens on the new Income-Tax regime

Union Budget 2023: 'Chuna laga diya' say netizens on the new Income-Tax regime

Frenchman reveals he is just 2 months away from transforming into a 'black alien'

Frenchman reveals he is just 2 months away from transforming into a 'black alien'

Union Budget 2023: Smokers express their grief over increased custom duty on cigarettes; begin meme...

Union Budget 2023: Smokers express their grief over increased custom duty on cigarettes; begin meme...

'Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui': Internet reacts to Income Tax slab change in Budget 2023

'Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui': Internet reacts to Income Tax slab change in Budget 2023