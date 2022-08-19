UNICEF India's post about 'Toxic relationship' throws light on mental health

UNICEF India on toxic relationship | Linkedin

Friends can do wonders to one's lives; they come along in both pink and pain. If your so-called friends don't enjoy along or sync happiness in your achievement, are they even "friends?" Fun fact and quirky advice that you may keep them tagged on naag-panchami memes while you wish the earlier gems on friendship day.

Some people in our lives happen to be the Doraemon character who would go miles to fulfill our desires. However, some sticky-abusive ones would try to pull you down in very opportunity they find. Why hold on the latter kind that would disturb and dull one's mental wellbeing?

UNICEF India's post about "Toxic relationship'' kindled the need for self-care. The short clip, throwing light on mental health, suggested "Remove Toxic Friendships" while pouring down poisonous "danger" liquid out. It subtly hinted to eliminate toxic people who potentially mar one's life experiences.

The post has attracted hundreds of likes on Linkedin. Haven't checked the visual yet? Take a look the post, right here: