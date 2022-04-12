Unbelievable! Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay cuts fish blindfolded; watch video

If you’ve been following Gordon Ramsay you know how he has mastered the art of cooking and made it into a successful career, with a number of restaurants, laurels and shows to his name. This time he has shared a video of him being blindfolded and cutting a fish.

In the video, Gordon Ramsay can be heard saying, "I've filleted these so many times, I could almost do it with my eyes closed. In fact, I'm going to” as he proceeds to take a knife and cut a fish.

The clip was from a show called 'Future Food Stars', which was uploaded a few days back since then it has around 3M views, 270k likes and hundreds of comments.

Watch the video:

Contestants as well as Gordon’s fans are left awestruck and couldn’t stop commenting on it. One user said: "I love how you always challenge yourself."

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 01:28 PM IST