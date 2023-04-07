UK's Channel 4 features more nudity in its new body positive show 'Naked Education', netizens react

Naked Education | Twitter

The UK-based Channel 4 has launched a new show called 'Naked Education' that features naked adults, including transgender people, for youngsters. The programme has gotten mixed reviews on social media.

The show, hosted by Anna Richardson, Yinka Bokinni, and Dr Alex George, aims to normalise different body types, champion differences, and break down stereotypes.

The six-part series features the Naked Brigade, a group of body-positive individuals willing to strip off on camera to help others overcome their insecurities, and two strangers having a frank conversation about similar experiences their bodies have gone through in the Naked Exchange.

The series is similar to a Dutch show called 'Gewoon Bloot' (Simply Naked), which also showcases naked adults, including trans-identifying individuals, to underage kids.

With conflicting reviews on social media, many took to Twitter to address the issue of random adults being naked in front of minors.

Here are some reactions from netizens:

Channel 4 now running a programme where adults get naked infront of kids, this is outrageous.

Why on earth are parents allowing this? 😡😡#channel4 #NakedEducation pic.twitter.com/KzrXV7N6ok — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) April 6, 2023

Channel 4 “Naked Education” is NOT it. Showing children under 16 MINORS, people, strangers I should say, standing fully naked in front of them. WHY? Absolutely not. They do NOT need to see strangers fully naked to be educated on the body. 🤢🤢😷😷 #channel4 #nakededucation — Jennifer (@jennicr) April 4, 2023

What the actual fuck is this......I'm very open to most things but kids.......and naked adults......come on man #NakedEducation pic.twitter.com/AYuJqnUE3V — Pimp (@worhoose) April 4, 2023

This is literally just adults stripping naked in front of underaged kids. And not only is it allowed on national TV, it's celebrated.



Exactly what wake-up call do we need? How fucked up does it have to get? #nakededucation https://t.co/y6S0Val5Y7 — Mogar (@BigNickler) April 4, 2023