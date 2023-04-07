UK's Channel 4 features more nudity in its new body positive show 'Naked Education', netizens react

The UK-based Channel 4 has launched a new show called 'Naked Education' that features naked adults, including transgender people, for youngsters. The programme has gotten mixed reviews on social media.
The show, hosted by Anna Richardson, Yinka Bokinni, and Dr Alex George, aims to normalise different body types, champion differences, and break down stereotypes.
The six-part series features the Naked Brigade, a group of body-positive individuals willing to strip off on camera to help others overcome their insecurities, and two strangers having a frank conversation about similar experiences their bodies have gone through in the Naked Exchange.
The series is similar to a Dutch show called 'Gewoon Bloot' (Simply Naked), which also showcases naked adults, including trans-identifying individuals, to underage kids.
With conflicting reviews on social media, many took to Twitter to address the issue of random adults being naked in front of minors.
Here are some reactions from netizens:
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)