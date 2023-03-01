UK: Rahul Gandhi trims beard after more than 100 days, delivers lecture at the Cambridge University | Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had set the trend with his thick beard during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was now spotted in his new look with a trimmed beard. Reportedly, he has cut his long facial hair short nearly after a span of 170 days.

The Indian politician is in the UK to address Cambridge University on "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century." He arrived there on Tuesday to kick off his week-long tour that holds a lecture at the educational institute and discussions with Indian diaspora groups there.

Shri @RahulGandhi ji delivering lecture in Cambridge on “Learning to listen in the 21st century" pic.twitter.com/r1rGhQEmdk — NSUI (@nsui) March 1, 2023

Our @CambridgeMBA programme is pleased to welcome #India's leading Opposition leader and MP @RahulGandhi of the Indian National Congress.



He will speak today as a visiting fellow of @CambridgeJBS on the topic of "Learning to Listen in the 21st Century". pic.twitter.com/4sTysYlYbC — Cambridge Judge (@CambridgeJBS) February 28, 2023

Looking dapper in new look 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ToHIMpwtJq — Avishek Goyal (@AG_knocks) March 1, 2023

To the unversed, Rahul Gandhi is a Visiting Fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge JBS).

According to Press Trust of India, the business school has also indicated Gandhi's plans to hold "closed-door sessions" on 'Big Data and Democracy' and 'India-China relations' with Professor Shruti Kapila, an Indian-origin Fellow, Tutor and Director of Studies at the university's Corpus Christi College and Co-Director of the Global Humanities Initiative.

From September 2022 to this January, the Congress leader walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir without shaving. His long beard look had then caught the attention of people and also raised questions of whether Rahul Gandhi was up for a conscious image makeover.

Even days after the walk concluded in January, he was spotted in his beard look at most events, be it paying the tribute to Pulwama martyrs, or attending the Parliament.

न जांच कराएंगे, न जवाब देंगे – प्रधानमंत्री जी बस अपने ‘मित्र’ का साथ देंगे। pic.twitter.com/laJdQz7K5J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 8, 2023

Freedom is the essence of Democracy & Harmony is the foundation of a prosperous Economy.



We walk for unity and to secure India’s future. pic.twitter.com/bsiXLU2ZMf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 14, 2022