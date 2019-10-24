Twitterati's reaction to Mumbai University's new graduation robes will make your day!

Mumbai University (MU) released its new look for graduation robes and Twitterati are not pleased.
On Wednesday, a report by Mumbai Mirror read that MU is giving away with its black coloured graduation robes being used since the time India was still colonized. The black robes are now replaced with an Indian outfit.
The proposal to change the black graduation robes was initiated and unanimously passed in September.
Some of the popular reactions by MU students and Twitterati will leave you in splits. The reactions are topping the relatability test for most former and current MU students.
