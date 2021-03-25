Twitterati #yellove CSK's new jersey with camouflage on shoulders

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday revealed the "all-new" jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commencing on April 9.
The Chennai-based franchise took to Twitter and shared a video of Dhoni in which he can be seen unboxing and revealing the new jersey of the side.
"Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all-new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu," CSK captioned the post.
The new-look jersey features camouflage as a tribute to India's armed forces and three stars atop the much-loved franchise's logo. Not to forget, Dhoni himself is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and also trained with the Parachute Regiment in 2019.
The video went super viral on Twitter. It has earned more than 449K views by now. The video was loved and shared by a lot of CSK and Dhoni fans.
