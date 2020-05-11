Twitterati wonder if SRK, Salman, Alia, Virat and other celebs are Maha govt's PR arm over state police support

With the lockdown in place, and many glued to social media, it’s not difficult to notice even the slightest change of trend or a movement that occurs on virtual platforms. Recently, a section of Bollywood celebs, politicians and sportspersons changed their profile pictures on Twitter and Instagram to that of Maharashtra Police.
According to reports, the change of display picture is in solidarity of the police force that has been working round the clock to maintain law and order amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Sachin Tendulkar among others are a part of this movement.
However, Twitterati wondered if the celebs were acting as Maharashtra government’s PR arm by expressing gratitude all of a sudden. Here’s how some reacted on the micro blogging site.
For those unversed, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who has been accused of copy-pasting content on her social media accounts, came under scanner for sharing the exact words as actor Sidharth Malhotra to thank Mumbai Police last month. Besides her, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and other B-town celebs also hailed them for diligently fulfilling their duties during the coronavirus lockdown.
When a media portal reported how Rautela copies content, her PR team hit back stating that the text was provided by Mumbai Police. However, the tweet was later deleted, but did manage to raise brows on social media.
