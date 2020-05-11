Twitterati wonder if SRK, Salman, Alia, Virat and other celebs are Maha govt's PR arm over state police support

With the lockdown in place, and many glued to social media, it’s not difficult to notice even the slightest change of trend or a movement that occurs on virtual platforms. Recently, a section of Bollywood celebs, politicians and sportspersons changed their profile pictures on Twitter and Instagram to that of Maharashtra Police.

According to reports, the change of display picture is in solidarity of the police force that has been working round the clock to maintain law and order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Sachin Tendulkar among others are a part of this movement.