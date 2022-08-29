Twitterati trend 'Stock Market Crash' with 'Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition' footages |

Soon after the Indian rupee today breached the crucial 80 mark to closely hit an all-time low of 80.11 during earlier hours of trading on Monday, netizens began to share memes comparing the stock market crash in India with Noida-based twin towers' demolition.

Twitter is now trending with #StockMarketCrash and #StockMarketIndia; netizens have rolled in footages of Noida Supertech Twin Towers that were made to collapse in seconds. The demolition of 100-metre tall Noida buildings, taller than Qutub Minar took place on Sunday leaving behind a cloud of dust and a pile of debris.

Shares in Asia fell on Monday after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, said it would continue to raise interest rates to tackle soaring prices. Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive for individuals and companies, which could slow economic growth as well as inflation, the BBC reported.

Check some reactions:

Arrey boss you were right, buri tarah giri #StockMarket #StockMarketCrash 😢😢

Next time I will take your study seriously..🙏 https://t.co/E49bJ7v4Hc — AdityaFan (@TraderSmit) August 29, 2022