Twitterati take hilarious jibes at those trending 'Shame on Election Commission'; check out best memes

In a dramatic close contest in the Bihar Assembly elections, it was the BJP that took Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led ruling NDA coalition to victory, surmounting anti-incumbency of 15 years in the state.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats and crossed magic mark of 122 seats in the 243-member house, surging ahead of the key opposition Grand Alliance known as Mahagathbandhan that could manage 110 seats even after the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became the second single largest party by getting 74 seats-- a face changer in the polls -- with five-time Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) securing 43 seats and other NDA partners Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) winning four seats each.

After the reports emerged, 'Shame on Election Commission' trended widely on the micro-blogging site as several users claimed that the EVMs were manipulated.

