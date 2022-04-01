Twitterati strikes meme fest on last day of FY 2021-22 over linking Aadhaar and PAN card

The Income Tax department had alerted taxpayers to link their Aadhaar cards with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) on or before March 31, failing to do so would push them to a penalty between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

With March 31 being the deadline and also the last day of the financial year, memes and funny reactions flooded Twitter along the two Aadhar, PAN making to the top trends on the micro-blogging platform.

Check here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:43 PM IST