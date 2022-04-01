e-Paper Get App
Twitterati strikes meme fest on last day of FY 2021-22 over linking Aadhaar and PAN card

Financial year 2021-22 has come to an end yesterday, which happened to be the deadline to put in sync the documents like Aadhaar and PAN card. However, as the hours got closer to strike the April Fool's Day, people flooded memes on the microblogging platform.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

The Income Tax department had alerted taxpayers to link their Aadhaar cards with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) on or before March 31, failing to do so would push them to a penalty between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

With March 31 being the deadline and also the last day of the financial year, memes and funny reactions flooded Twitter along the two Aadhar, PAN making to the top trends on the micro-blogging platform.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:43 PM IST