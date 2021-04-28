Twitterati slam MVA government for routine hospital fires in Maharashtra after 4 die in Mumbra

Four patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Mumbra, Thane on Wednesday midnight. Around 20 patients were rescued and evacuated to nearby hospitals.
According to the regional disaster management, the fire broke out at 3:40am at Prime Criticare hospital on the first floor of Hasan Tower, at Shimla park on old Mumbai-Pune road, Kausa Mumbra.
This piece of news comes just a few days after 15 people died in a fire at Vijay Vallabh hospital, a Covid-19 facility, in Virar, Palghar.
Receiving news of hospital fires on a daily basis has upset the population in Maharashtra. As the Mumbra news spread widely on social media on social media today, many citizens took to Twitter to register their complaint against the bleak state of affair.
Twitter is filled with tweets where people are expressing how concerned they are about visiting hospitals due to the ever-looming fear of hospitals catching fire. People are losing confidence in an already struggling healthcare system. Maharashtra government is receiving a lot of criticism for the same.
Here's what people are saying on Twitter. Have a look.
With inputs from Faisal Tandel.
