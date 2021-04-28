Twitterati slam MVA government for routine hospital fires in Maharashtra after 4 die in Mumbra

Receiving news of hospital fires on a daily basis has upset the population in Maharashtra. As the Mumbra news spread widely on social media on social media today, many citizens took to Twitter to register their complaint against the bleak state of affair.

Twitter is filled with tweets where people are expressing how concerned they are about visiting hospitals due to the ever-looming fear of hospitals catching fire. People are losing confidence in an already struggling healthcare system. Maharashtra government is receiving a lot of criticism for the same.

Here's what people are saying on Twitter. Have a look.