Twitterati slam Amitabh Bachchan's ‘sexist’ comment on IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

Indian-American economist and Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath on Friday reacted to a complimentary post by Amitabh Bachchan, saying he was the greatest of all time and that she was a huge fan of the Bollywood superstar.

Big B had called Gopinath a beautiful face on his television quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Gopinath shared a video clip of the moment from show on her verified Twitter account on Friday, where Bachchan can be seen telling a contestant in Hindi while showing Gita's photo on the big screen: "She has such a beautiful face, nobody can relate her with economy."

Reacting to the clip, Gita tweeted: "Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!"