Twitterati salute the courage of soldier Mangal Pandey on his death anniversary

Today, April 8, marks the death anniversary of the brave Indian soldier Mangal Pandey who played a great role in the Indian rebellion of 1857 against the British rule.

Pandey, a sepoy in the Bengal Native Infantry regiment of the British East India Company, led an armed attack against British officers in the regiment. The attack by and punishment of Pandey stoked the Indian Rebellion of 1857. He also served as an inspiration to several freedom fighters.

On his death anniversary, several Indian politicians have taken to Twitter to honour the soldier.