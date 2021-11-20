Twitterati just got lucky! Twitter to roll out tipping feature for android users

Micro-blogging site Twitter is rolling out its in-app tipping feature to all Android users above the age of 18, following the iOS launch in September.

Twitter said the "Tips" feature is geared toward users looking to get a little financial support from their followers through Cash App, PayPal, Venmo and Patreon directly through the app, reports TechCrunch.

Android users can now get set up to receive tips from their profile by tapping the "Edit profile" button and then selecting "Tips" to start.

"With Tips, we are creating an easy way to direct people to links to your payment profiles and we are making it easier to support the people driving the conversation on Twitter -- whether you want to support a content creator, help someone fundraise, tip someone who just needs some help or thank someone for making you laugh," Twitter said.

The micro-blogging site introduced the feature in May after reports had indicated the company was working on a direct payment option.

The launch of "Tips" on Android comes a month after Twitter rolled out "Ticketed Spaces" on Android.

With this feature, hosts on Spaces, Twitter's live audio room feature, can sell access to Spaces.

The social media giant noted that the feature is a way to support creators for their time and effort in hosting and moderating public conversations.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 07:23 PM IST